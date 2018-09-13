Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Tag Team Champions that you never knew existed

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.72K   //    13 Sep 2018, 08:28 IST

Yes
Some surprising Tag Teams have won championship gold over the years.

Tag team wrestling is one of the premier parts of the sport of professional wrestling. Some of the biggest stars in wrestling history were tag team specialists before having successful solo careers.

More often than not, the tag team roster is completely different from the singles roster. But once in a while, two singles competitors do come together to form a tag team and end up winning the championships in tag team competition.

That is a rare moment in wrestling as more often than not it is the specialist tag teams which rule the division. So, on that note, let us take a look at five tag team champions that you didn't know existed.

#5. Hulk Hogan and Edge

Ho
Hogan and Edge captured gold during their short stint as a tag team.

Edge is one of the greatest tag team competitors of all time with a record 14 tag team championship reigns under his belt. While most of his reigns have come with a longtime best friend, Christian, he has not had a lack of great tag team partners over the years.

One of these partners was the immortal Hulk Hogan. In 2002, the Hulkster would team up with the Rated-R superstar and the two would go on to capture tag team gold. Openly admitting to Hulk Hogan being his childhood hero, this was surely a dream come true for the Canadian superstar.

Ironically, their reign was brought to an end by the man along with whom he won seven World Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, the two men would never win tag team gold again as a team.

