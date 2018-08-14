5 tag team specialists who are highly underrated as singles stars

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.80K // 14 Aug 2018, 22:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Edge & Christian, The Duddleys, and The Hardys are the pioneers of Tag team Wrestling

Tag team wrestling is a different ballgame when compared with the singles competition. It has been around for ages but over the years it has started to lose its relevance and was slowly becoming obscure. The credit for the resurrection of modern-day tag team wrestling and it becoming popular among the masses goes to tag teams such as The Young Bucks, New Day, The Hardys, The Revival and The Usos who have put in their blood and sweat to make tag team wrestling relevant again.

There have only been a few Superstars who have excelled in both singles and tag team competition. Names like Edge, Jeff Hardy, and Bret Hart will forever be remembered for having great runs both as singles and as tag team superstar. While these Superstars did manage to climb the top in both the formats, there were some who in spite of being great singles stars never got their due.

This led to them being associated with tag team wrestling for the major part of the Carrer. While they have been the pioneers of tag team wrestling and are labeled as 'tag team Specialist', which they are without a doubt, they could've been so more as a singles star had the WWE taken a chance on them. With the company not getting behind as a singles star, they will mostly be remembered for heroics as a tag team wrestler.

Here are 5 WWE Tag team specialists who they are highly underrated as Singles star:

#5 Christian

Christian is a former World Heavyweight Champion

Christian had lived under the shadow of real-life friend and long-time tag team partner Edge for a long time. While Edge winning multiple world championship in the company, Christian was booked as a mid-carder in spite of having main event Calibre feuds against the likes of Chris Jericho and Booker T.

Even his first world title win at Extreme Rules 2011 was overshadowed by the premature retirement of Edge who was involved in his match against Alberto Del Rio for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. Captain Charisma would then lost the title mere days after winning to Randy Orton at SmackDown and would then go on to have one of the best world title feuds against Orton.

Christian's stint with TNA in the year 2005 was one of the highlights of his singles Carrer where he would win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship twice during his three-year stint with the company. But in spite of having a run with the world title in the WWE, Christian never really became a great singles star that he could've given the immense amount of talent he had both in the ring and on the microphone. It is really a shame that the company never got behind Christian as a singles star when he had so more to offer than being a tag team wrestler.

1 / 5 NEXT