5 tag team stars in WWE who need to go solo

Which WWE wrestlers would benefit from going their own way?

In previous eras, being part of a thriving wrestling tag team was an end in and of itself. For Demolition and The Midnight Express, competing in two-on-two competition wasn't merely a stepping stone to a singles push, but rather an opportunity to write their names in the annals of history.

Today, however, things are a little different. Almost all wrestlers in WWE crave the chance to fight at the top of the card, however successful they may be in the tag division. Take The New Day, for instance, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E are great together, but they'd gladly trade in their triple act for a run with the World Heavyweight Championship or the Universal Championship.

Unfortunately, making real your singles aspirations isn't always straightforward. Just ask Jason Jordan, who has struggled to get the crowd on his side since cutting ties with former American Alpha running mate Chad Gable last year.

Equally, the examples of Edge, Christian and Jeff Hardy show us that it is possible for tag team stars to break out in their own right provided they are popular with the WWE audience, to begin with. Here are five more who would succeed after going solo.

#5 Sheamus

A four-time WWE World Champion, Sheamus is no stranger to singles success. In fact, prior to pairing up with Cesaro two years ago, he had carved out one of the most prolific solo careers in the company's history, having also won the 2012 Royal Rumble and been crowned King of the Ring in 2010.

Reports earlier this year suggested that the Irishman's time in the squared circle was nearing its end, owing to a persistent neck injury of the same kind that brought the curtain down on Edge's wrestling career seven years earlier.

However, that only underlines the importance of giving him another solo run. He may only have a couple of years left as a full-time wrestler, and as one of WWE's most reliable workers, he deserves a final chance to wear one of the two world title belts.