5 Tag teams that could help the struggling WWE tag team division right now!

There are plenty of quality tag teams that could help work thing out for WWE's suffering tag division!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 03 Mar 2017, 17:46 IST

Could the Young Bucks bring the Superkick Party to the WWE?

Tag Team wrestling is something that has always had to take a backseat to the guys in singles competition. It’s always been that way and likely will continue to always be that way. However, it does not mean that the guys in the WWE tag team division cannot have their own piece of the creative pie.

With the way professional wrestling is today, there’s plenty of opportunities, especially considering the fact that there are five hours of prime-time television time available each and every single week.

Despite always being the step-brother to the solo guys, there was a time in which tag team wrestling was still very popular. There was a time when many of the guys in the tag team division could have easily transitioned into singles careers as well. These guys were that well-rounded as performers, with plenty of talent and needed charisma to succeed alone.

For instance, The Road Warriors, The Steiner Brothers, Demolition and several others were truly impactful performers, capable of carrying a roster at any given time, which they often times had to do. One of the most recent tag teams in this category would be The Dudley Boyz.

In fact, Bubba Ray and D-Von did have pretty successful runs as singles performers.

When it comes to today’s WWE Tag Team division, there have been multiple signs of hope. Duos such as American Alpha and Gallows and Anderson are both examples of great tag teams, with a tremendous amount of talent.

There are a few tag teams who can carry the load in the WWE, but it just seems as if they’re not being afforded the creative opportunity to prove their worth. With that said, there is a need for a shake-up in the current WWE tag team division.

Does that mean the creative powers in charge should take a look in the mirror and ask themselves if they are doing their job well enough to see optimal results?

That very well could be the case, but another thing that could make an immediate change for the better would be if the company made an aggressive bid to sign some of the best tag teams in the industry.

There are a number of quality tag teams outside of the WWE. Here is a look at 5 tag teams that could make an immediate impact in the WWE tag team division.

#5 War Machine

Strength, presence, destruction...this is what War Machine can bring to the table.

Hanson and Ray Rowe are collectively known as the Ring of Honor tag team War Machine. In fact, War Machine has also grown into one of the most well known and successful tag teams in the Japanese wrestling scene as well, with appearances in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as well as Pro Wrestling NOAH.

In 2014, Hanson and Rowe began working for Ring of Honor at the same time, as foes in the ROH Top Prospect Tournament. After Hanson went on to defeat Rowe in the finals, winning the tournament, they would almost instantly begin working together as the tag team we know as War Machine.

You would have a difficult time finding two guys with their size and stature, capable of doing the amazing things inside the ring that War Machine can do. Together, War Machine is one of the most perfectly paired combinations in all of pro-wrestling. They both have such a great way of complimenting one another, as well as uniting as a dominating duo.

War Machine defeated The Kingdom at the 2015 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event to become the new Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions. They would hold the titles for 143 days before dropping them to The Addiction at the 2016 War Of The Worlds event.