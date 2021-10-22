5 things learned from former WWE referee Marty Elias' Sportskeeda interview

Former WWE referee Marty Elias has refereed some of the biggest and best matches in WWE history.

The veteran referee is perhaps best remembered for being the official in arguably the greatest WrestleMania match in WWE history between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXV in 2009.

Elias also refereed in promotions such as Lucha Underground after being released by the company in 2009.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone recently interviewed Marty Elias for another episode of UnSKripted.

A variety of topics were discussed, including Elias' time as a WWE referee, his wrestling career in promotions such as Lucha Underground, and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from former WWE referee Marty Elias' Sportskeeda interview.

#5. Marty Elias reveals how WWE referees are selected for matches

A professional wrestling referee is arguably the least discussed topic when it comes to putting together a match.

It has been said that you don't even notice the greatest referees in wrestling. Whereas you certainly notice the bad referees in certain matches.

When asked how referees are selected in WWE, Marty Elias revealed that it was previously done by senior officials. However, Executive Vice President of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis eventually took over this role:

"When I first got there [the selection] was done by the senior officials, and, at the time, there was a couple. We had Mike Chioda, and we had Nick Patrick. Mike Chioda was the RAW referee, and Nick Patrick was the SmackDown referee. When ECW was there, it was Scott Armstrong. They would be the ones who would make all the assignments and stuff and give you either a dark match, or give you the main event. If you were in your home town, you always got the main event. That was always something that was cool. Prior to me leaving, I know that [the selection for referees] was done by John Laurinaitis who actually took that and made assignments," said Marty Elias.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh