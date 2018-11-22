5 Takeaways from SmackDown Live(22/11/2018)

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 449 // 22 Nov 2018, 08:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The new WWE Champion

With so many questions leading up to SmackDown Live, it was interesting to see which route The blue brand will take next. What are the storylines that'll develop and will there be repercussions or mentions of the "6-0" scoreline? So without delaying further, let us jump straight to the five most important takeaways from the latest edition of SmackDown Live.

#1 Charlotte is getting the Big Push

Charlotte came on Smackdown looking as unapologetic as she could be

Things finally started to come to light this SmackDown Live as Charlotte came out and spoke about standing up for the champion and doing all that she did just for that reason.

Then she was challenged by Peyton Roice and Billie Kay one by one which just seemed like another exercise to put Charlotte over even more.

It is becoming evident slowly but surely that the WrestleMania Blockbuster which was supposed to be "Charlotte Vs Ronda" is slowly turning into a Triple Threat with Becky Lynch making her way into the match.

#2 Shane McMahon and The Miz are going to be involved in "something"

It's going to be interesting which way this goes

There were talks about the "6-0" scoreline but no actions were discussed. In fact, there weren't any repercussions from what happened at Survivor Series.

Barring one, Shane Mcmahon was invited to Miz Tv and The Miz made a proposition to Shane to form an alliance with him in what would be the "Best team in the world".

Although subsequently in a match against a bunch of jobbers, The Miz actually ended up getting accidentally pinned it has started what could be an interesting storyline because it could go either way.

It could lead to a feud between Shane and The Miz or it could lead to a heel turn where both team up and form an alliance.

1 / 4 NEXT