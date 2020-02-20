WWE Backstage: 5 Takeaways from this week's episode (February 18th, 2020)

WWE Backstage had a unique panel this week.

A few small changes happened on this week's show as a guest from NXT - and not RAW or SmackDown - joined the show. And instead of CM Punk or Christian joining the panel, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry joined the panel alongside fellow Texans, Booker T and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

Lee's rapid ascent over the last six months was discussed as was a brief history of big men in the sport. Having two athletic big men on the panel helped legitimize the conversation. Former NFL star Shawne Merriman battled Booker T in a promo battle and both Ricochet and Adam Cole relived the ladder match to crown the inaugural NXT North American Champion.

It's always interesting to hear the panelists' takes on various situations on both RAW and SmackDown. Lee was the obvious focal point of this week's show but there were other things to get to. Here are five takeaways from the February 18th, 2020 edition of WWE Backstage.

#5 Opening shots

She isn't actually telling Ziggler to go away . . .

The show always tackles the week that was in WWE. One big development on RAW saw the Street Profits fight back against the Monday Night Messiah by aiding Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders at the end of the night. Booker T claimed that "for them to actually get a piece of the action, a chip in the game, I'm happy." He did add that "they need to get a little dirt on them" as well as that "sometimes it's what you need to do outside of the ring and not inside of it" that matters.

Mark Henry agreed, saying that "they need to get tougher in the ring, but it doesn't mean that they can't have fun outside the ring." Henry also added that "when you enjoy wrestling, you can see it" but he felt that Dawkins and Ford seemed "more worried about the success of moves rather than winning titles" at this moment.

The date that wasn't between Otis and Mandy Rose was also addressed. Henry had some funny but true comments, claiming that he felt for Otis and "for every big guy around the world that considers themselves fluffy, stout, husky, it's a disappointment." He also added that "Dolph Ziggler is such a piece of trash."

The former WWE Champ did feel that "Otis can take this moment and say 'you know what, Dolph you aren't going to ruin my life and take my woman away from me' and stand up." Henry also put some of the blame on Rose for letting Ziggler sit down at her table, saying that "Mandy needs to stand up for her man." I know that the world wants them to get together but it was just a first date, not a trip to the Hall of Pain.

Booker T added that with the moment,"you can take advantage of it or never get it back" as well as that "some women love to see men fight over them." Paige ended things by saying that "the way she's (Rose) going about it is wrong" since she didn't tell Ziggler to buzz off.

