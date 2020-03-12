5 Takeaways from WWE Backstage (March 10th, 2020)

The former New England Patriot is heading to WWE.

Ember Moon and Xavier Woods joined as guest panelists and discussed the Elimination Chamber PPV results. It was also revealed that next week's show would feature the return of CM Punk as well as special guest and current NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley.

We found out that another former NFL player, albeit one with a much higher profile than some current stars like Mojo Rawley and Riddick Moss, was close to reaching an agreement with the WWE. Shayna Baszler's dominance was discussed as was her ability to potentially connect with a main-roster crowd.

Triple H relived his epic battle with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 28 and the Phenom's current foe, AJ Styles, was interviewed. He revealed that he'd love to have faced Stone Cold Steve Austin in the ring and that his most prized possession is an unopened copy of Mike Tyson's Punch-Out. Here are five takeaways from the March 10th, 2020 episode of WWE Backstage.

#5 A different type of feud for the Undertaker

Rest in Phenomenal peace.

Before he joined the show as the special guest, the panelists discussed the ongoing feud between AJ Styles and the Undertaker. Styles cut a personal promo the night before on RAW and it was analyzed.

Moon claimed that "AJ Styles can do no wrong" in her mind while Woods claimed that The Undertaker is "the last sacred thing in wrestling." Ember Moon added that "this is a money dream match for me at 'Mania" which is something a huge deal of fans would also echo.

Styles' promo targeted not only the legend of the Undertaker but also the man behind the greatest gimmick in wrestling history. Booker T lauded the Phenomenal One, saying that he liked "AJ taking his moment" because it "took him a long time to get to this place and for him to dominate the way he's dominated now that he's here is a sign of how good he is." Booker added that "for him to make a mockery of the Undertaker, that's what you're supposed to do" in a feud.

Woods added that "AJ is smart enough to know that the Undertaker isn't around that much and that (the scathing promo) will bring 'Taker to him." Moon ended the conversation by saying that "being someone who idolized AJ on the indies, he's been around for a while. If you don't think he has something up his sleeve for 'Taker, c'mon."

