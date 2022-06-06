5 takeaways from WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

The 2022 edition of WWE Hell in a Cell is over and done with, and what a show it was! WWE underpromised the build and overdelivered with the execution, giving fans plenty of things to remember and positives to take away.

This year's WWE Hell in a Cell was a show dominated by RAW Superstars, and all of them did a fantastic job. Every match was at its worst extremely solid, and the best ones were simply fantastic. From a stupendous triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship to an all-timer of the main event, the pay-per-view showed that it is possible to have a grand night of wrestling without the biggest names on the card.

Now that the smoke has cleared and the dust has settled, it is time to take a deeper look at what happened Sunday night. The show gave the WWE Universe plenty of things to talk about, and most of them bode well for the weeks ahead.

On that note, here are five things we took away from WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

#5. On our list of takeaways from WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: Madcap Moss has a proper breakout moment

Moss has finally exorcised the Corbin demon

Many will point to Madcap Moss' Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win as his breakout moment in WWE. However, we believe his emphatic win over friend-turned-rival Happy Corbin at WWE Hell in a Cell was the moment he formally arrived on the scene.

After weeks of being treated like dirt by Corbin, Moss finally received the chance to shut him up. He did it by annihilating his former comedy partner with countless chair shots and smashing his neck to smithereens. The crowd popping up for his win was a surprise as well, which means things may be shaping up for the former Riddick.

WWE now have a potential star on their hands in Moss now as he is done with his feud with Corbin. The coming weeks will be crucial for him.

#4. Theory is the real deal in theory and practice

Theory impressed again at Hell in a Cell

Theory has been silencing his critics for weeks now, and he was at it again at WWE Hell in a Cell. In a match against Mustafa Ali for the United States Championship, he exceeded expectations and proved why he is worthy of his push.

Theory and Ali performed in a solid match that made the challenger look strong and the champion retain clean. His heel work was fantastic throughout the contest, as it has been for weeks now. To see Vince McMahon's protege operate on the level he is on at such a young age is extremely impressive, and we can't wait to see him take on new challengers soon.

#3. WWE did the right thing in having Bianca Belair's retain

The opening match at WWE Hell in a Cell saw Bianca Belair take on Asuka and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match. Her RAW Women's Championship was on the line, and with the odds stacked against her, no one knew who would walk out with the title.

All three women are top-tier competitors and any of them could have been booked to win the title. We feel WWE made the right call in having Belair retain the way she did, that being Lynch costing herself and rival Asuka the win.

This scenario accomplishes two things. Firstly, it continues the EST's reign as champion. She can now take on new challengers and contest fresh feuds. Second, WWE has officially reignited the Lynch-Asuka rivalry. We all know what happens when The Man and The Empress fight, and we can't wait to see the next chapter of their storied rivalry.

#2. Bobby Lashley should be Roman Reigns' next challenger

We should see this sight once again

Bobby Lashley finally put down his old manager and his new client for good when he defeated MVP and Omos in a Handicap match at WWE Hell in a Cell. What stood out from the contest, however, was not what happened in the ring, but outside it.

The crowd gave Lashley an incredible response on Sunday, with a loud 'Bobby!' chants echoing at the beginning of the match. They were in his corner throughout the contest and popped hard for him when he picked up the victory. The post-match celebrations saw The All Mighty grab a WWE Championship replica from ringside and pose with it.

This should 100% be the trigger for WWE to book Lashley as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' next opponent. He is a crowd favorite and a credible challenger, and one who even holds the distinction of pinning Reigns in a singles competition. With Drew McIntyre's time set for Clash at the Castle, Lashley vs. Reigns is the way for now.

#1. Cody Rhodes delivers an all-time great moment

Cody Rhodes is a bloody legend, and there are no two ways about it. What he did at WWE Hell in a Cell goes above and beyond kayfabe, and was a testament to the man's toughness, determination and commitment towards wrestling and entertaining fans.

How Rhodes wrestled Seth Rollins with a pectoral tear will never fail to amaze us. The American Nightmare worked on a level most people can only dream of while nursing a serious injury. The fact that he went 3-0 up on Rollins makes it even more astounding.

Now there is no doubt that Rhodes should be challenging for the world championship at some point. He is now a megastar in the company and deserves to have a rocket strapped to his back the second he returns from his injury.

We wish Mr. Rhodes a speedy recovery and a grand return soon. Hopefully, said return takes place on a stage as big as the Royal Rumble match.

