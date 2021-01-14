5 Talking Points from WWE NXT (13th January 2021) - Massive debut takes place, a new challenger for NXT Championship emerges 

The latest episode of NXT was dominated by tag team action, with as many as three first-round Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament taking place on the show. Grizzled Young Veterans won a hard-fought battle against Ever-Rise, while the highly-anticipated debut of a tag team was also mightily impressive.

On the other hand, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong defeated Breezango in the main event of the night that ended with a massive show-closing brawl featuring several big players of the brand. Finn Balor's imminent challenger for the NXT Championship is also seemingly determined, with the former receiving help from Undisputed Era to deal with his new foes.

#5 New challenger emerges for Finn Balor's NXT Championship

NXT Champion Finn Balor made his way to the ring and spoke about defeating Kyle O'Reilly again. Just when he was getting into the groove, he was interrupted by Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. The former NXT UK Champion made it clear that the only reason Balor has the title is because he hasn't faced him yet. The trio soon made their way into the attack and unleashed an attack onto the champion.

"The only reason you have that title is because I haven't taken it yet!" - @PeteDunneYxB



Who's ne❌t for @FinnBalor? Looks like we may have our answer... #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IucahwqbSK — WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2021

However, Kyle O'Reilly made the save for his last week's opponent, though he too fell short and was taken down by The Kings of NXT. His Undisputed Era stablemates, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, finally came to the rescue and successfully dealt with the trio, who quickly left the ring.

There were loud cheers of 'Too Sweet' with many expecting NXT to pull off a little Bullet Club reunion with Finn Balor and Adam Cole, just like how AEW had done last week with other former members. Though Balor decided to leave the ring rather than outright aligning with them, doors have opened up for the reigning champion to strike a partnership to deal with his challenger and his mates.

It would be intriguing to see how this story transpires, as Reilly helping the man who defeated him twice doesn't make a lot of sense. Maybe this could be a catalyst for him to finally turn to the dark side by turning on his mates.