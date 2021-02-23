5 Talking Points from WWE RAW (22nd February 2021): Bobby Lashley destroys Braun Strowman, Rhea Ripley to debut soon

The latest episode of WWE RAW finally saw Bobby Lashley making a huge impact in the main event picture. After he helped The Miz become the WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber, fans expected some sort of an alliance between Lashley and The A-Lister.

The answers to this and more were revealed on this week's RAW. It must be said that the Road to WrestleMania 37 has become highly unpredictable.

Rhea Ripley will make her debut on RAW soon, as a video package hyping-up her debut aired during this episode. Sheamus continued his winning ways on the Red brand, while the new U.S. Champion had an incredible match with John Morrison.

That said, let's see the major talking points from this week's WWE RAW. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Bobby Lashley defeats Braun Strowman on WWE RAW, to face The Miz for the WWE Championship next week

THE ALMIGHTY @WWE CHAMPION SOON COME!!



16 YEARS IN THE MAKING AND NOW JUST A WEEK AWAY. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PyybofJRxC — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 23, 2021

In the opening segment of this week's RAW, WWE Champion The Miz came out to celebrate his second world title win with his tag team partner, John Morrison. However, they were interrupted by MVP and Bobby Lashley, and the two finally revealed the reason behind the former U.S. Champion's brutal assault on Drew McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

MVP had struck a deal with The Miz, which indicated that Lashley would get a world title shot if he helped The A-Lister to win the WWE Championship. It was time for Miz to honor his end of the deal. But the WWE Champion tried to escape by saying he'll reveal the date of his title defense after giving it a proper thought.

Advertisement

Later in the show, The Miz came out to address his WWE Championship defense, with Bobby Lashley also present in the ring. Soon, Braun Strowman's music hit, and the Monster Among Men said he deserved a title shot more than Lashley. Shane McMahon came out next and said if Strowman could defeat Lashley in the main event of RAW, next week's WWE Championship bout would become a Triple Threat match.

In the main event of the night, Bobby Lashley defeated Braun Strowman, further solidifying WWE's intention of going all out with a monster push for The Almighty One. Post-match, Lashley further brutalized Strowman and also laid out the champion. By the looks of it, Lashley seems on course to squash The Miz on next week's RAW and become the new WWE Champion.

However, outside interference from John Morrison may end the match in a disqualification. This could lead to a possible rematch at Fastlane 2021, where Lashley might win the title. Either way, there's no doubt that The CEO of The Hurt Business is going to become the WWE Champion sooner rather than later, leading up to a marquee match at WrestleMania 37.