5 tallest current WWE Superstars

WWE has long been a place where some of the tallest and heaviest athletes in the world have performed on a daily basis. Professional wrestling, at one time, was all about size and how big the competitors were. The taller and more muscled a wrestler was, the better there was a chance of them making their name as a part of the industry.

Over the years, this has changed a lot. While wrestlers like The Big Show and Great Khali remained a part and parcel of WWE programming, the way the company booked their content changed completely. The last decade saw a lot of smaller WWE Superstars succeeding, something they would have struggled to do only a few years back.

Given the change in the average height of successful WWE Superstars, the way the company booked their performers changed. Now, many of the old names who were the tallest in the company are no longer a part of WWE. For a long time, The Big Show, The Great Khali, The Undertaker, Kane, and others all held the titles of being the tallest superstars. Now that they have stepped away from the ring, newer superstars have stepped up to take their place.

The following are five of the tallest superstars currently active on the WWE roster. It should be noted that the data of the heights of the wrestlers on this list is from Cagematch.net.

#5 WWE NXT – Josh Briggs – 204 cm or 6 feet and 8 inches

Josh Briggs is one of the tallest WWE wrestlers currently in the company and most of the WWE Universe don’t even know him. Familiar to hardcore fans, Josh Briggs was previously in EVOLVE.

He was the final EVOLVE Champion before he signed with WWE in 2020. On August 31, 2020, he signed with WWE, after the company had purchased EVOLVE the previous month.

He reported to the Performance Center to train but since then, he has not made a single appearance for the company. Presumably, he is undergoing training and currently he is assigned to the NXT brand.

