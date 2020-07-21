5 Teams that could become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions soon

Ever since the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships debuted during February of 2019, the division has certainly seen it's ups and downs.

However, starting with The Kabuki Warriors run as Women's Tag Team Champions in the latter half of 2019, we have seen a renewed focus on the WWE Women's Tag Team division which has drawn universal praise from the fans and professional wrestling analysts alike.

So far, we have only seen four teams hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This increased attention on WWE's female Tag Team division has led to a desire from fans to see more teams established so that they can challenge for the titles.

Let's take a look at 5 Tag Teams that could be future WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

#5 Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan

Could we see them reunite?

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan first debuted on the WWE main roster, along with Sarah Logan, as the trio known as The Riott Squad in 2017. Morgan and Logan were also participants in the Elimination Chamber match to crown the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the 2019 Elimination Chamber PPV.

However, times have changed and The Riott Squad has since parted ways. The Riott Squad was broken up by WWE management when Liv Morgan was drafted to SmackDown during the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake Up.

Since then, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan (who is no longer with the company) have gone on to forge singles careers in professional wrestling. But, it has been recently teased on Monday Night Raw that the duo of Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan could once again be partners soon.

When Ruby Riott made her return to WWE in February of 2020, after close to 10 months on the shelf through injury, the former leader of The Riott Squad would viciously attack Liv Morgan. This lead to a brief feud and series of matches between the duo.

But, after slumping to numerous singles defeats since then, Ruby Riott has recently extended the olive branch of friendship to Liv Morgan on Raw. Morgan has been hesitant to forgive and forget Ruby Riott's past actions, but as we know in WWE, anything can happen.

Therefore, many fans are suggesting it is only a matter of time before the two former Riott Squad members reunite as a Tag Team on Monday Night RAW. This could and should lead to a Women's Tag Team Championship opportunity and would serve as the perfect method in facilitating the reunion of Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott.