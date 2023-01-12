5 teams who should dethrone The Usos for the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles

Could the WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles finally be split up? Many fans believe this to be the case following the most recent episode of the red brand's television show.

During Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce made a Gauntlet Match where the winners will apparently challenge for the RAW Tag Team Titles. While some thought this may have been a mistake, it was further confirmed with on-screen graphics.

This is unusual as the titles have been strictly defended together ever since The Usos unified the two sets of tag team belts after WrestleMania 38 in 2022. There were seemingly no signs of the RAW and SmackDown belts being split up again, but that may very well be the case moving forward.

If the titles are being split, fans could again be treated to two sets of tag team champions, with one pair being on WWE Monday Night RAW and the other on Friday Night SmackDown. If The Usos end up being dethroned by a duo from the red brand, who could take the titles home? Which teams are most likely to split the titles?

Below are five teams who should dethrone The Usos for the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles.

#5. Judgment Day are the number one contenders already

Judgment Day is a four-person group on WWE RAW. The cocky yet intimidating faction consists of former Universal Champion Finn Balor, former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, former United States Champion Damian Priest, and former tag team champion Dominik Mysterio.

Out of all the teams on this list, Judgment Day has the first opportunity to split the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Finn Balor and Damian Priest were involved in a Gauntlet Match on the most recent episode of WWE RAW, although Dominik later replaced Balor to help the team win.

Now that Judgment Day won the bout, they're the new number-one contenders for the RAW Tag Team Titles. It isn't yet clear if Priest will team up with Balor or Mysterio, but whichever tandem it is could dethrone The Uso and bring the belts home to the red brand on a full-time basis.

#4. There's a story to be told with The Street Profits finally winning

The Street Profits

The Street Profits are a terrific duo in WWE, even if they've had bad luck over the past year. The pair consists of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, two incredibly athletic and charismatic superstars with plenty of tag team success to their name.

The pair are Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. That means they have won tag gold on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Despite their success, however, they can't seem to win the big one over The Usos. Still, if the pair can somehow manage to get a rematch, that could change.

They came extremely close to winning the titles last summer, and they're more motivated than ever. The Profits finally dethroning The Usos and bringing the WWE RAW Tag Team title back home could be a great redemption arch.

#3. Alpha Academy could become babyfaces

Alpha Academy

Alpha Academy has been a villainous duo for quite some time. The pair are former RAW Tag Team Champions, feuding with The Street Profits and RK-Bro in 2022, both of whom are clear fan favorites. Still, the tide seems to be turning.

Otis is often getting cheers from fans as of late. Meanwhile, Master Gable is loved by many fans due to his technical proficiency. Given that they've wrestled most babyface teams, a turn to the heroic side could give them a fresh start.

If Otis and Gable do become babyfaces, they could be great foils for The Usos. Otis' power and Gable's overall skillset could be difficult for Jimmy and Jey to match. Could Alpha Academy bring another set of tag team titles home to put on their mantle?

#2. Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano could make for a unique team

Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano

Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano are an interesting case because they aren't really a tag team. The two stars have been united for several years, but that has been more so in the form of a stable.

Gargano, Lumis, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and at one point Austin Theory made up The Way stable in NXT. Since joining the main roster, Johnny and Dexter have reunited, with Gargano fighting to make sure that The Miz didn't manipulate Lumis.

The two could start teaming together in an attempt to win the RAW Tag Team Titles. While Dexter is yet to win gold in WWE, Johnny won every possible beltpossible belt while on NXT. He likely wants to win some gold on the main roster, too, and Lumis is probably his second-best choice for a tag team partner behind the injured Tommaso Ciampa.

#1. The Hurt Business could takeover WWE RAW

The Hurt Business was a stable on WWE RAW during the Pandemic Era that featured four extremely talented stars. MVP primarily managed the group, with Bobby Lashley as the faction's star and Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander serving as the tag team representation.

The group has teased a comeback lately, with MVP trying to convince The All-Might to put the band back together. While it hasn't fully worked out in his favor yet, Lashley and MVP seemingly managed to put the past behind them. Meanwhile, Shelton and Cedric participated in the Gauntlet Match, which was later won by Judgment Day.

Cedric and Shelton are former RAW Tag Team Champions. With MVP and even potentially Lashley in their corner, they may not only be able to defeat The Usos, but Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa from interfering in their business. The reformed stable could bring the tag belts back to the red brand full-time.

