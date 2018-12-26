5 teams most likely to become the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Michael McClead FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.52K // 26 Dec 2018, 21:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE has announced the return of the Women's Tag Team Championships

When Vince McMahon squeezes into a Santa suit on Christmas Eve, inevitably it's going to be something big. The billionaire WWE owner dressed up like the big man in red (not Kane, but Santa) to provide the WWE Universe with a well deserved Christmas present.

Next year, we'll see the return of the Women's Tag Team Championships. McMahon grumbled through a bushy white Santa beard as presents glistened by the fireside, "Coming this year we're gonna have new tag team champions on the women's division."

The move has long been expected,with Stephanie McMahon announcing last summer that it would likely happen, "Sooner than we think." Some women on the roster have taken to podcasts and television to speculate on what the division might look like and what its overall impact would be on the world of professional wrestling. One thing is certain, with the women's division overflowing with an abundance of talent, the time is ripe for the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Join us as we take a look at the 5 likeliest teams to become the inaugural champions.

#5. The Bella Twins

Nikki and Brie Bella: The Bella Twins

No two women have been linked throughout their wrestling careers like Nikki and Brie Bella. Perhaps it was destiny. The two are identical twins and have been partners since conception. Nikki and Brie Bella are known as much for finishing each others sentences, as they are for their ever constant love spats.

The Bellas already have a rich history teaming with one another and mirror one another to such an extent that they have been known to replace each other in matches by pulling off the ever frustrating and often successful Twin Magic.

Advertisement

The two also co-own a thriving business and co-star on two reality shows (Total Bellas and Total Divas). While they aren't exactly full-time wrestlers anymore, The Bellas have competed recently and on a big stage. The two are also quite obviously in tip top physical condition.

Brie was the target of criticism recently when she accidentally gave Liv Morgan a concussion on RAW courtesy of some devastatingly misplaced Yes Kicks. Nikki Bella stood toe-to-toe with Ronda Rousey in the main event of Evolution, WWE's first ever all women's pay-per-view, but while Bella undoubtedly made history that evening, she came up short in her quest to dethrone the RAW Women's Champion. Brie Bella has never held a world title on any level.

Despite being surefire WWE Hall of Famers, The Bella Twins find themselves in an unusual position. In 2019, Nikki and Brie Bella will be looking for redemption. Brie Bella is forever linked to Nikki, the longest reigning WWE Divas Champion in history, but has failed in her own quest of achieving championship gold.

Despite having hundreds of safe matches, Brie has also been unfairly maligned as being dangerous in the ring. Could the two women look to once again silence their doubters and detractors by becoming the inaugural women's tag team champions? They certainly have the talent and the chemistry to do so.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement