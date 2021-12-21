5 released WWE tag-teams who went on to team up in other promotions

WWE is well-known for consistently mismanaging its tag team division for decades. Although tag teams such as The Uso's, The New Day and The Street Profits consist of the most talented wrestlers on the roster, they rarely receive main-event opportunities on Raw, Smackdown and pay-per-view events.

Despite the limitations in exposure, tag teams have consistently delivered some of the best matches of the past two decades. Matches between The New Day, The Bar and The Uso's and NXT showdowns between The Revival and American Alpha are memorable to this day.

On many occasions, wrestlers once part of a tag team in WWE have teamed up following their releases from the company. Many such reunited teams have gone on to have stellar runs in other major promotions and the independent scene. Here is a list of five such occasions.

#5 Former WWE superstars Enzo and Cass

Probably the most bizarre reunion on the list, Enzo and Cass appeared on G1 Supercard out of nowhere and started attacking multiple wrestlers. The ambush was presented as a shoot with the broadcast camera quickly moving away from the situation, but in actuality was a planned part of the show.

The bizarre moment ended with Bully Ray and the Briscoes, amongst others, easily overpowering the duo. As the moment wasn't shown on television, many fans at the arena initially thought it to be a shoot. Enzo and Cass didn't achieve much success as a tag team post-WWE and this incident was their sole claim to fame. Cass is doing quite well for himself, as he has become an integral part of Impact Wrestling.

The duo were quite popular in WWE, and their debut was excellent. However, since their ill-fated break-up, neither Enzo nor Big Cass became top-tier stars, and each of them was released amidst controversial situations.

Edited by Roxanne Smith