5 teams with the most SmackDown Tag Team Championship reigns

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship was unveiled on August 23, 2016, as a result of the 2016 draft.

Heath Slater and Rhyno were the inaugural champions as the pair defeated The Usos in the finals of a tag team tournament to win the belts.

Sixteen different teams have held the championships across 26 different reigns, and this list looks at the five teams that have held the titles the most.

In the case of a tie, teams that have held the championships for more days overall will secure the higher position. The days will be counted according to WWE’s record, which differs slightly from the actual count.

#5. The Bar (1 SmackDown Tag Team Championship Reign, 102 Days Overall)

Sheamus and Cesaro won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the 1000th episode of SmackDown, which occurred on October 16, 2018.

They defeated The New Day, represented by Big E and Xavier Woods, in what was a short but impactful match.

The Big Show entered the match, just as it seemed The Bar were getting out of control. He would seemingly help up a downed Kofi Kingston, only to put him through the announcer's table. This would distract Big E enough to let Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick and win the titles.

The New Day had their rematch against The Bar at Crown Jewel 2018, but Sheamus and Cesaro retained their championships.

They held the championships for 102 days, ultimately losing them to the team of Miz and Shane McMahon, who defeated them at the 2019 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View.

