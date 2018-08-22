Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Teams That Can Partner With Strowman Against The Shield 

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.13K   //    22 Aug 2018, 09:37 IST

Not often that we see Strowman on the back foot
It's official. For the first time since he made his debut in the main roster, Braun Strowman seems to have met his match, at long last. This time, he is at odds with The Shield and even a monster cannot overpower three top guys. So whom does he turn to for help then?

In this article, I shall explore some possibilities. Feel free to chime in and let me know your thoughts about this. Could we possibly see Strowman form an alliance?

I have a few teams in mind that could align with Strowman and create a memorable rivalry with the Hounds of Justice. In many cases, such a feud may be a blessing in disguise for these teams.

Here are 5 monstrous alliances that I can think of, right now.

#5 The Authors of Pain

It would get them out of that horrid feud with Titus Worldwide at least!
They came on to the main roster with a lot of promise and hype. Since then, they have been kept out of the title picture and somehow not booked to dominate the division. In fact, The Authors of Pain have been locked in an endless feud with Titus Worldwide.

By aligning with Braun Strowman and wrestling against The Shield, The Authors of Pain can elevate themselves to the main event picture. It would certainly help them in the ring to work with some of the top guys in the world, and also establish them as absolute monsters and minions to Braun!

In a lot of ways, at least on paper, this alliance could be a formidable opposition against The Shield and may even be seen by many as the favourites to win. The matches would be difficult to predict and could certainly make RAW exciting again.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family The Shield Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
