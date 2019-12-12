5 Teams that could answer The Viking Raiders' open challenge

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders

Since defeating Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler back in October, The Viking Raiders haven't exactly been shy about inviting the competition. They genuinely pose a solid threat to anyone that would ever have the guts to challenge them for the RAW Tag Team Championships. When given the proper feud/fight, it would give fans the mindset of "I wonder who's going to come out on top," and not just "This is just a filler feud for something bigger, the Viking Raiders are obviously going to win this one."

We're going to go over some teams that may not only answer the open challenge, but just might dethrone the current RAW Tag Team Champions in the process, changing the landscape of the RAW tag team division for next year. So here it is, 5 tag teams that could answer The Viking Raiders' open challenge.

5) Breezango

Breezango

Probably the most unlikely on this list because of their recent NXT return, this team could still have a lot to bring to the table, if they were to ever clash for the RAW Tag Team Titles. The energy that these teams bring inside the squared circle are completely polarizing and that could make for something very entertaining to watch.

Breezango wouldn't even have to win the match. Seeing them come close time after time, while keeping the crowd entertained, would get them a standing ovation by the end of the match. That's something that would make fans the ultimate winners, despite whoever leaves with the gold.

One thing's for sure, the fans would definitely get behind Breezango. Being the clear underdogs in this scenario would create a mismatch that gives fans something to cheer for. Let's face it, watching The Viking Raiders squash jobbers on RAW just isn't cutting it. They're dominant, we know that much, but they need some competition - credible threats and ultimate underdogs alike.

