5 Teams which can be included in the upcoming mini-Tournament for the SmackDown Live tag-team titles

Ali Siddiqui

New Day became the five-time Tag Team Champions last week

A few days ago, Paige announced that a mini-tournament consisting of six tag teams will take place to determine the new challengers for the Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships. The tournament would consist of two triple threat tag team matches and the winning teams from both matches would square off in the finals.

The first triple threat tag team match would take place tonight on Smackdown. The match will feature The Bar, The Good Brothers (Gallows and Anderson) and the returning Colons (Primo and Epico). Participants for the second match haven’t been announced yet.

The second triple threat match will supposedly take place next week and likely feature The Usos, Sanity and one other team. The third team may be revealed on tonight’s episode of Smackdown or the reveal could be postponed until the actual match next week.

Here are five potential choices for the mysterious third team in the second triple threat tag team match. The winner of this mini-tournament would go on to face The New Day for the Tag Team Championships at Hell in a Cell.

#5 The Bar

The Bar is one of the favourites to win the upcoming tournament

It may sound crazy as The Bar is already in the first triple threat tag team match so it makes no sense for them to be included in the second one too but Sheamus and Cesaro are heels who could do anything to reach to the top of the mountain.

If the Bar ends up losing their match tonight, chances are that they would try to insert themselves into the 2nd one either by hook or by crook.

Sheamus and Cesaro have been lost in the shuffle ever since their arrival on Smackdown earlier this year so to find their way into the title picture must be their top priority. If The Bar wins tonight, they would get one step closer to challenging for the Tag titles, but even if they lose, don’t count them out.

