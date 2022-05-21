5 teams that could win the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament to replace Sasha Banks and Naomi

On the latest SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that WWE had indefinitely suspended Naomi and Sasha Banks for walking out of RAW. The Women's Tag Team Champions allegedly left their titles on John Laurinaitis' desk before leaving the arena.

Cole also divulged some other repercussions of the suspension. He announced that there would be a future tournament to crown new tag champions. An exact date for the start of the tournament is yet to be announced.

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

The news was a bit shocking since Banks and Naomi won the championships at WrestleMania 38. It was Naomi's first tag team title win and the third for The Boss.

With the titles vacated, several teams could emerge as the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Since the decision suggests that the plans are in their infancy, teams from NXT may be added.

Here are five possible teams that could replace Sasha and Naomi as the next Women's Tag Team Champions.

#5. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. recently faced Banks and Naomi

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. have teamed together on more than one occasion.

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. have already faced and lost to the former champions. After the loss, the former didn't attack her partner like most do, suggesting that their association wasn't over yet.

After news of the RAW walkout surfaced, some reports suggested that the titleholders were unhappy with their creative direction ahead of Hell in a Cell. All four women were scheduled to be a part of the six-pack challenge to determine Bianca Belair's next contender at the upcoming premium live event.

A.S.H., a former RAW Women's Champion, has already won tag team gold with Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley. Doudrop is an imposing superstar, so she and Nikki A.S.H. could win the belts for themselves.

#4. Asuka and Liv Morgan are two of the top faces on RAW

Asuka and Liv Morgan tagged together with Bianca Belair on a recent episode of RAW. Belair is the RAW Women's Champ, so she'll focus on her title.

At the same time, The Empress of Tomorrow is too good not to be in a title program. She has won the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Championships. Asuka has also won tag team gold alongside Charlotte Flair and Kairi Sane.

Morgan has gained a lot of steam in WWE as a top babyface on RAW. Since she was unsuccessful in winning a singles title, a run with the tag team belts could be the next best thing. Since the tournament's start date hasn't been revealed, Asuka can still compete if she loses at HIAC.

#3 WWE could have Toxic Attraction unify the titles in the tournament

Could an NXT team be involved in the tournament?

WWE is all about unifying titles in 2022. The tag team titles and the WWE/Universal Championships have been combined this year. Since there aren't a lot of established teams on the main roster, why not include the most dominant team in NXT currently?

If WWE does not wish to unify the belts, then Toxic Attraction can lose to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. That could lead Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to compete in the upcoming tournament to be crowned as the new titleholders.

Toxic Attraction is one of the best parts of NXT 2.0, but a quick call-up could be in the future. Depending on how the suspension plays out, there might be a need for some new blood from NXT.

#2 Natalya and Shayna Baszler have been a recent fixture in the title picture

Natalya and Shayna Baszler have battled for the titles.

The Queen of Spades and The Queen of Harts have competed for tag team gold over the last few months. They were a part of the multi-team match at WrestleMania 38, and the duo also faced Banks and Naomi for the titles last week.

Since Baszler and Natalya recently teamed in WWE, adding them to the tournament makes sense. Both women have already won the tag team championships, so it wouldn't be out of the left field.

WWE might also want to repay Nattie for her tremendous match with Cora Jade in NXT. Baszler is yet to win a singles title on the main roster but has had success in tag team action. This could lead to a new reign as the Women's Tag Team Champion.

#1 Becky Lynch and Doudrop could vie for the titles

With Lynch out of the RAW Women's Title picture, she'll need something to do. She hasn't won tag team gold in WWE, so it would make sense for her to pursue that to add a new accolade to her resume.

Doudrop is currently allied with Nikki A.S.H., but that could change at any moment. The former could grow tired and betray her. This would allow the NXT UK star to turn face. It could also enable Doudrop to seek a more dominant partner in the form of Big Time Becks.

Like Asuka and Flair, Lynch is one of the top women in WWE. If she isn't booked for singles gold, she should be in another worthy program. Since the women's roster isn't as full as the men's roster, her new angle could be in the tag team division. Big Time Becks also needs something new to brag about, and winning the upcoming tournament would allow her to grow more obnoxious as the top heel of the women's locker room.

Edited by Angana Roy