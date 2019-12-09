5 Theories behind WWE's recent release spree

WWE has finally started releasing disgruntled superstars

Sin Cara's WWE release earlier today came as a shock to many members of the WWE Universe, since the masked star is the first wrestler to be released by the company since TJP back in the spring.

Sin Cara is one of several Superstars who have requested their WWE release, but the company dragged their feet when it came to whether or not they were going to grant it. The likes of Mike Kanellis, Luke Harper, The Revival, and many others have requested their release over the past year, but given the rise of AEW, WWE has been reluctant to allow any of their wrestlers the chance to walk away.

At the time of writing, Sin Cara, Luke Harper, Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension have all been officially released by WWE, but why has the company decided that now is the time to start releasing Superstars once again?

#5. WWE could be looking to cut the wage bill again

Luke Harper could have been released to free up money for WWE

WWE are about to roll out a new version of the WWE Network which will give away much of the variety for free while other tiers will reportedly have fans paying for pay for pay-per-views or Network specials.

It's unknown how much money this will cost WWE in the long run, but it could mean that much like the months following the launch of the WWE Network, WWE could have to prepare themselves for quite a drop in revenue.

There are more stars employed by WWE at present than ever before, so it would make sense for them to release some of the stars who aren't happy and free up some money just in case the new three-tier WWE Network plan isn't a success from the beginning.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Sin Cara.https://t.co/YqxH8XBhdi — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2019

