5 Theories why Matt Riddle wasn't on SmackDown in person this week

Matt Riddle did not appear live on SmackDown this week.

Kurt Angle appeared on Friday Night SmackDown last week to reveal that Matt Riddle would be heading to the blue brand imminently. Many observers believe that Riddle has a bright future on SmackDown, but it was curious that the company did not do much this week to follow up on Angle's announcement. In fact, Riddle was barely featured at all on the broadcast - aside from a short video package.

To not have seen Angle's announcement followed up on straight away might have concerned some Matt Riddle fans. This is largely because of what has happened to some NXT Superstars in the past, who have been heavily teased after being called up, but then rarely featured on WWE's major stages.

"The Original Bro" was noticeably missing on Friday night and here are five possible reasons for his absence. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us why you think Riddle wasn't seen live on this week's edition of SmackDown.

#5 Limited time available to do Riddle's debut justice

Maybe Friday Night SmackDown just didn't have time for the debut of Matt Riddle.

While Monday Night Raw is a three-hour show, Friday Night SmackDown isn't as lucky and only has two hours to work with. Unfortunately for Superstars on the brand, that means television time can get a little scarce and some talents just don't get a chance to make an impact every week.

WWE had much they wanted to squeeze on this week's edition of SmackDown. In fact, between The Women's Tag Team titles being on the line, Sheamus' opening segment with Jeff Hardy and Drew Gulak versus AJ Styles, there was very little time for Riddle to do anything of note.

Fans are hopeful that the WWE has big plans for Matt Riddle. Although not having him appear in person on Friday might have hurt a little bit of his momentum, Riddle would be best served by having his debut be a major talking point coming out of the show he first appears on. With such a busy show this week, Riddle may have struggled to make a memorable first impression.

