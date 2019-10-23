5 Theories on why Randy Orton should sign with All Elite Wrestling

This week WWE star Randy Orton caused quite a stir in the pro wrestling world when he posted the above photo on Instagram, leading fans to speculate on the real meaning of Orton's cryptic photo.

The photo appears to be some sort of All Elite Wrestling tease, as Orton can be seen standing next to a sign which reads "Elite." Moreover, Orton tagged names such as AEW Champion Chris Jericho in the post, and The Viper also tagged several WWE stars, including names such as The Revival, Luke Harper and Elias. The WWE names tagged in the photo have been linked to previous reports of unhappiness in WWE, with reports suggesting The Revival and Luke Harper previously requested their releases from WWE, and are awaiting the expiration of their contracts so they can leave the company.

Orton's post on Instagram could mean several different things, as The Viper could be angling for a better deal with WWE by leveraging possible talks with AEW. The post could also mean Orton has real intentions of leaving WWE and signing with AEW, and of course the post could simply be the former WWE Champion trolling internet fans.

Given the above, let's take a look at 5 theories on why Randy Orton should pursue a run in All Elite Wrestling.

#5 Randy Orton's WWE run has grown stale

Randy Orton is a longtime veteran of WWE, having established himself as not only a top star in the company, but as a future Hall of Famer. The Viper has had numerous classic feuds during his years in WWE, and has been a staple top talent in the company since he made his main roster debut years ago.

But like anything else, time has taken a toll on the freshness of Randy Orton, and his act has become somewhat stale in WWE. Unless he is working with new talents, there are few feuds Orton can have that have not been done before, and in general, his run has become stale. A run in another company, specifically AEW, could do wonders to rebirth Orton's career.

