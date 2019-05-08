5 things Aleister Black’s promos are secretly revealing to the WWE Universe

The Dutch Destroyer

Aleister Black is an intriguing character. I have to admit, he is my favorite NXT prospect of all time and I am really hoping that he would go on to reach the heights he is capable of, given his impressive ring work and penchant for unique mic work.

When he first arrived on the main roster, he was paired with Ricochet; but while the duo looked good as partners, it simply didn’t click for the Dutch Destroyer because of the stark contrast in their characters.

However, after being drafted to SmackDown Live, Aleister Black has been going solo. While he has not performed in the ring, he has been giving intriguing promos, which is helping his case a lot.

In the latest episode of SmackDown, he gave another promo, which secretly told us a few things – and here are 5 of them…

#5 We are going to learn new words

Have you listened to what he says in his promos? His sentence structure and word usage reminds me of The Architect (no, not Seth Rollins) from the Matrix trilogy. One has to listen to his again again to properly decipher the meaning of what he actually means to say.

As a writer, words mean a lot to me, which is why his promos would be an excellent educational ride for people like me. We will get to know new words every week while also watching his awesome delivery.

In his recent promo, he apologized to his opponents for his “over-compensatory need to prevail” at the expense of them because they are the embodiment of the sins that he speaks of.

Jokes aside, not only did he use some complex language, he also added…

