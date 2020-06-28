5 things Bayley has done in WWE that Charlotte Flair has not

What has Bayley been able to do in WWE that Charlotte Flair has not?

The Four Horsewomen of NXT have been relied upon to carry the women in WWE.

Bayley and Charlotte Flair

When it comes to female WWE Superstars, Charlotte Flair is considered by many to be the best female performer. She's already had 12 reigns as a Champion between her time in NXT and on the main roster in WWE. The Queen has also won a Royal Rumble match. Part of that success is due to genetics and athleticism but some has to be attributed to her last name.

Bayley, on the other hand, started on the independent scene and has had a different path to success in both NXT and WWE. Her fun-loving "Hugger" persona was a fan favorite and it epitomized her as the ultimate face.

But even though Flair might be considered the greatest female WWE Superstar of All Time, there are some things that she hasn't accomplished in her career. A lot of the gimmick matches like Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank have only recently been utilized for the women over the last five years. Here are five things that Bayley has done in WWE that Charlotte Flair has not.

#5 Compete in a WWE Elimination Chamber match

Boss and Hug won the Women's Tag titles in the Chamber.

There have been three total Elimination Chamber matches featuring women in WWE. In the first match, Alexa Bliss defended her RAW Women's Championship against five other women. In the second such match, Bayley and Sasha Banks became the Women's Tag Team Champions after outlasting five other teams.

It was during this run that Flair held the SmackDown Women's Championship and was slated to face Asuka at WrestleMania 34. The Empress of Tomorrow had won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble and chose to challenge the Queen for the SmackDown title.

The most recent Chamber contest also featured women from RAW but not Flair. She had won the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match and already had a spot at WM 36. Instead of challenging for the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championships, Rhea Ripley essentially goaded the Queen into a title match for the NXT Women's Championship at WM 36. Shayna Baszler, on the other hand, eliminated the entire field in this year's Chamber match.

Flair mostly missed out on these types of matches because she was a Champion at the time. While it helps her mystique and keeps her out of these dangerous types of showdowns, it still counts as something that Bayley has done that Flair hasn't.

