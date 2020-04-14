5 Things Braun Strowman can learn from WWE Legends

These WWE legends can serve as excellent examples for Braun Strowman in his first run as a World Champion.

Braun Strowman could be unstoppable, and with The Fiend targeting him, The Monster needs all the help he can get.

Braun Strowman is a fast learner and truly dedicated to the pro wrestling industry

Braun Strowman finally silenced his detractors by winning his first World Title in the WWE.

The Monster Among Men beat none other than WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg, for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

With that being said, Strowman has a monstrous (no pun intended) task ahead of him as this means that he will have a huge target on his back from now on.

Strowman’s best friend and former tag team partner Bray Wyatt – the very man who introduced Strowman to the WWE Universe, and accorded him a significant position in The Wyatt Family – is now involved in a feud with The Monster Among Men over the Universal Title.

Bray evolved from being The Wyatt Family patriarch to The Fiend, whereas Braun Strowman evolved from being Tfactions Black Sheep to The Monster Among Men.

Now, let’s set aside Strowman’s ongoing Universal Title feud with Wyatt, and turn our attention to a few rather intriguing lessons Strowman can learn in light of him recently having captured his first pro wrestling World Title.

Today, we take a special look at what Strowman can learn from some of our most beloved WWE legends – things that’ll surely help him ascend even higher in the WWE food chain...

#5 The Undertaker: Braun Strowman should be careful while performing high-flying moves.

The Undertaker used to perform several high-risk aerial maneuvers back in the day

Akin to The Undertaker, Braun Strowman is a traditional big man pro wrestling performer. However, what separates the legendary Deadman from most other professional wrestlers is not only his unparalleled command in the realm of promos, but also his ability to perform high-flying moves despite being a big man.

Unfortunately, The Undertaker’s high-flying maneuvers and the resultant wear and tear on his body from said movess have taken a toll on his body over the years. It isn’t really advisable for a man who’s The Undertaker or Strowman’s size to execute the flying suicide dives like ‘Taker used to do back in the day.

Among several other interesting notes Strowman can take from The Undertaker, the lessons of exercising an abundance of caution and refraining from performing high-flying moves, are undoubtedly at the top of the list…

