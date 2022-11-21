5 Things Bray Wyatt could do at WWE Survivor Series 2022

Bray Wyatt has finally become physical on WWE TV for the first time since making his return back at Extreme Rules. It's unclear what role the former Champion will play at Survivor Series this weekend, but even if he doesn't have a match, there is plenty for him to be included in.

Wyatt has appeared to have stepped into a feud with LA Knight in recent weeks, after two brief altercations between the two men that led to Knight being mysteriously attacked.

The following list looks at just five things that Bray Wyatt could do this weekend at WWE's Survivor Series event.

#5. Bray Wyatt could face LA Knight one-on-one

Just four matches have been made official for Survivor Series at present, meaning that there will be many others added leading up to the show. Bray Wyatt and LA Knight have a legitimate storyline that could lead to a one-on-one match on Saturday night.

It's unclear if LA Knight is in a position where he could wrestle a match given that he was found unconscious backstage. But if he's deemed fit then the match could be made this coming week on SmackDown.

#4. Wyatt could attack another WWE Superstar backstage

JaydonEvans 🏳️‍🌈 @JaydonEvans10 On wwe smackdown LA Knight is attacked backstage and buried under chairs and trash cans On wwe smackdown LA Knight is attacked backstage and buried under chairs and trash cans https://t.co/O8S08nSGXt

Wyatt has been trying to hold his temper since he made his return to WWE and even apologized for hitting LA Knight the week before, but the star went on to slap him twice.

This physicality appears to have unleashed the beast that Wyatt was trying to keep inside and could now lead to him going onto another rampage through the roster. This could lead to many WWE Superstars being attacked backstage, with several stars pointing the finger at Wyatt, with the mystery seemingly unfolding.

#3. Bray Wyatt could apologize for his actions on SmackDown and admit he attacked LA Knight

Bray Wyatt did have an issue with Knight on SmackDown and his mask was seen backstage before he was attacked. As many wrestling fans are aware, this isn't definitive proof that anything happened.

Wyatt could head to the ring and note that he did attack Knight and apologize once again. But at this point, it's becoming clear that he is finding it hard to be himself and needs to turn back into The Fiend.

#2. Wyatt could cut a promo and reveal who really attacked LA Knight

Mega2211 @BexKaiToniTime “Who attacked LA Knight?” gonna be the hottest story of the fall “Who attacked LA Knight?” gonna be the hottest story of the fall https://t.co/e6jF3rKegI

Interestingly, LA Knight is the kind of star who could have set all of this up himself to make Wyatt believe that he is losing control again. Knight could be out to gaslight the former WWE Champion in the hopes that he will see him turn into the monster he once was.

At the same time, Uncle Howdy could have been the one to do it since he has also been gaslighting Wyatt in recent weeks. He could cut a promo and show a video of the incident where he makes it clear that he had nothing to do with it, even though he was the prime suspect.

#1. The return of The Fiend

James Grant @JamesGr31385075 @CWrestlingUK Soon he's gonna unleash Uncle Howdy upon LA Knight....or Bray finally gives in and The Fiend returns. Also think Bray and LA Knight stuff ain't done for tonight. @CWrestlingUK Soon he's gonna unleash Uncle Howdy upon LA Knight....or Bray finally gives in and The Fiend returns. Also think Bray and LA Knight stuff ain't done for tonight. https://t.co/cfwIQqrKQj

It has become clear in recent weeks that this storyline will lead to the return of The Fiend. The masked star was at Extreme Rules and is yet to be seen on TV since then, but could be part of Survivor Series and even invade the War Games match.

If Roman Reigns is set to pick up the win alongside The Bloodline, it would be quite the swerve for the lights to go out and Wyatt to then take down the whole stable and help Reigns to be pinned for the first time in almost three years. This would then open the door to a feud between Wyatt and Reigns.

What do you think Bray Wyatt will do at Survivor Series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

