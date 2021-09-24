5 Ways Brock Lesnar could shake up Extreme Rules

Brock Lesnar's presence looms like a gigantic shadow over the upcoming pay-per-view event this weekend titled Extreme Rules 2021. We know that he is slated to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The same Tribal Chief who is competing against Finn Balor at the show.

Brock Lesnar is not on social media, so his motivations are often unknown to the world at large. This has lent him an air of mystique because the only thing that's for sure about The Beast Incarnate is that nothing's for sure.

With that said, here are 5 ways that Brock Lesnar could shake up Extreme Rules and the product as a whole if he does show up. Even a small appearance from the former WWE Champion has a big impact.

#5 Brock Lesnar helps Finn Balor become the new Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar and Finn Balor have faced one another in the past and the contest was surprisingly competitive. One has to believe that Lesnar, in kayfabe, has a healthy amount of respect for such a once-in-a-generation athlete. And now that he is a babyface, he may show his allegiance to Balor against the dastardly Tribal Chief!

The purpose of such a move is two-fold. On the one hand, the company can protect The Demon character, which hasn't suffered a loss on the main roster yet. At the same time, WWE is also able to make Roman Reigns look strong in defeat because he's been heavily protected all this while.

At the same time, Brock Lesnar may want to strike the first blow against Roman Reigns even before the bell sounds at Crown Jewel! By costing The Tribal Chief the WWE Universal Championship, Finn Balor could regain the title he never lost!

