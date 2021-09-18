5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar may be moving to WWE RAW soon 

Brock Lesnar may soon be a part of the RAW roster, according to rumors that Kayla Braxton has heard. This was revealed during a backstage segment with Paul Heyman and it sent the internet into a frenzy.

There may be several reasons for this and we shall outline five of them in this article. As always, feel free to jump in and share your thoughts about Brock Lesnar moving to RAW. Do you think it's the right move?

Without wasting any more of your precious time, we begin with this list!

#5 For that dream Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match

The idea of a match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley has been teased for a very long time. In fact, this was a topic of discussion for fans even before Lashley was a part of WWE.

It's crazy to think that it's been a while since Lesnar and The All Mighty have been on the same roster but this match hasn't come to pass at all!

This could be remedied with Brock Lesnar moving to RAW and throwing it down with Bobby Lashley right away.

Here is a feud that could stretch out for many months and does not even need a title to be on the line to make it special. Imagine the MMA-style encounters that we could see.

Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar was supposed to be an MMA-style match in a pro wrestling arena, but for various reasons, the match was a disappointment.

One needn't fear this about the Bobby Lashley match, as both men involved are seasoned sports entertainers. WWE let the Undertaker vs. Sting match slip through their fingers. This is a dream match that they could still pull off, and they shouldn't let this one pass them by.

