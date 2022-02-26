5 things that can happen after WWE unifies the world titles between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

WWE confirmed that Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 will be a title unification match, with the winner merging the WWE and Universal Championships. This has interesting consequences, some of which are minor while others will have lasting effects.

It's up to WWE to lessen the negative impacts that may follow as there will be one men's world champion from April onwards. But what will these problems be?

Let's take a look at five things that can happen when Roman or Brock unify both world titles at WrestleMania 38. Give us your thoughts on this bold booking decision in the comments section below.

#5. WWE debuts a new title design at WrestleMania 38

The immediate change should see a new design for WWE's men's world title. The current titles have had the same look since 2014, and an upgrade will be nice. Something more creative than just a large company logo.

WWE has the opportunity to freshen up the world title's look, and will be smart to present it to the winner of the WrestleMania 38 main event. It does remain to be seen what the unified world title will be called.

#4. Roman Reigns floats between RAW and SmackDown as the sole world champion

Roman Reigns will likely defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 because the winner of the match will have to appear on both RAW and SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate is doing the same, but there isn't another male world champion to cover for his inevitable absence.

Anyway, The Tribal Chief is set to feud with superstars on both RAW and SmackDown. This increases his pool of potential contenders following WrestleMania 38, which will boost his record-breaking title reign.

Roman's impending status as a floating champion might leave either RAW or SmackDown without a world title feud, which should lead to the United States and Intercontinental Championships being elevated.

