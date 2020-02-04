5 things Charlotte Flair could do on NXT this week

How will Flair respond to Ripley's challenge?

Monday Night RAW was a stellar show which gave fans some great moments to remember and a return that was greatly anticipated.

However, the biggest segment of the night was undoubtedly the appearance of the NXT Champion Rhea Ripley during the show who interrupted Charlotte Flair’s promo on the night.

She called out The Queen and reminded her that she had never defeated her, challenging her to come after her NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Charlotte Flair was not too pleased with Ripley’s interruption, and it was reported later in the night that Flair would appear on NXT this week to give a reply to the NXT Champion.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things The Queen could do on NXT this week:

#5 Turn down the challenge

Ripley has pinned Flair in a Triple Threat Match

Charlotte Flair is in the driver’s seat now that she has the opportunity to challenge whoever she wants for a Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 36. This will allow the ten-time Champion to overflow with confidence as she has never been afraid to take on any competitor and defeat them.

While Royal Rumble winners usually challenge the Champion from RAW or SmackDown, fans have been dreaming about watching Flair go one on one against Rhea Ripley at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

We expected Flair to make the move first and go over to challenge Ripley for the NXT Championship, but Ripley coming over to RAW and calling out the Champion may have hurt Flair’s interest.

This week on NXT, we could watch Flair go over to NXT and talk about her achievements during her time with the brand and after it. After that, she could talk down Ripley and refuse to fight her at the Show of Shows, claiming that she doesn’t need to prove anything in NXT anymore.

This would not only help her seem bigger than Ripley without beating her, it would also create more confusion as to whom she will face on RAW or SmackDown.

