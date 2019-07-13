5 things Chris Jericho could announce at AEW Fight For The Fallen

Nicky Pags FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.87K // 13 Jul 2019, 00:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jericho

All Elite Wrestling will present its third event, Fight For The Fallen, this Saturday night, just one night before WWE's Extreme Rules PPV. The AEW event will also run head-to-head against the EVOLVE 10th anniversary special which will be airing on WWE Network.

The stacked Fight For The Fallen card will be headlined by Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs The Young Bucks in a dream tag team match, and will also feature Kenny Omega vs Cima and more.

In addition to the above, All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho will be given a "live mic" at Fight For The Fallen, and Jericho has promised his announcement will be controversial, and will be something AEW talents and officials do not want to - but need to - hear.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at 5 things Jericho could say during his appearance at Fight For The Fallen.

#5 He could quit

Chris Jericho

Since debuting with All Elite Wrestling, Jericho has played the role of the heel who feels he is not getting his due credit for "launching" AEW. Jericho has said time and time again that he is the one responsible for landing AEW a TV deal on TNT, and that he deserves all the credit for the budding promotion.

During his appearance at Fight For The Fallen this Saturday night, Jericho could threaten to quit the company if he does not get the "thank you" that he has been demanding since he made his AEW debut.

Jericho is set to face Adam "Hangman" Page at All Out at the end of the summer, and he could threaten to back out of the title match if he does not get the "thank you" from fans and AEW officials that he feels he deserves.

1 / 5 NEXT