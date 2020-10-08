5 Things Chris Jericho has yet to accomplish

Chris Jericho has officially been wrestling for 30 years, and what a run it has been. He's a six-time world champion with the WWE, one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time, not to mention his success in NJPW and AEW.

At 49 years old, Chris Jericho became the inaugural AEW World Champion last year and captured the IWGP Intercontinental Championship in 2018. Outside of the world of professional wrestling, Le Champion is wildly successful in other forms of entertainment.

He's the lead singer of Fozzy, a New York Times bestseller, and he has appeared in several films and TV shows. Most recently, Jericho narrated the second season of the highly acclaimed series, Dark Side of the Ring.

Is there anything that Chris Jericho can't do? Probably not, but there are several feats that the Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla has yet to accomplish. However, with everything he's been able to do this late in his career, fans can assume that most of these accomplishments will probably happen before he hangs up his boots for good.

Crazy to think that this never officially happened, right?

#5. Chris Jericho has yet to be named Mr. Money in the Bank

Fifteen years ago, Chris Jericho came up with the idea of the Money in the Bank ladder match. On The Grandest Stage of Them All he competed in the first on alongside legendary WWE Superstars like Edge, Kane, Christian, and more.

WrestleMania 21 is remembered as one of the greatest pay-per-views in the event's history. A major reason has to do with the Money in the Bank ladder match, which wasn't just the first one to ever take place but also one of the best.

Chris Jericho has participated in five Money in the Bank ladder matches so far. Unfortunately, he's yet to raise the coveted briefcase, which is quite shocking when you think about it. After all, many WWE fans consider 2005 and onward to be the better half of Chris Jericho's career.

If Chris Jericho ever makes it back to WWE, could we see him finally scratch this one off the list?