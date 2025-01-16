5 things Corey Graves can do in WWE following his outburst

Over the past few days, Corey Graves has been one of the names that has been the talk of the town among the WWE Universe. This came after the former NXT Tag Team Champion voiced his frustration about his present status in WWE on X/Twitter.

Furthermore, the commentator was also pulled from the recent episode of NXT. In this article, we will discuss five things Corey Graves can do in WWE following his outburst.

#5. A surprise return at Royal Rumble 2025

Expand Tweet

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

One potential option for Corey Graves following this scenario is to make a surprise entry in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Presently, Graves is retired from in-ring competition due to real-life injuries.

However, if his circumstances improve and he is medically cleared, fans could witness his in-ring comeback at Royal Rumble 2025. A surprise return like this would be a great way to reintroduce him to the squared circle.

#4. A WrestleMania 41 in-ring comeback

Expand Tweet

WrestleMania 41 is set to be one of the immense Showcases of the Immortals, notably with John Cena on his final tour. However, if not at Royal Rumble 2025, WWE could book Corey Graves' in-ring comeback at the Show of Shows.

The company could set up a match for him and build a properly fleshed-out rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania to induce more buzz for Corey's return to the ring.

#3. Might replace Pat McAfee on RAW when College Football starts again

Pat McAfee is an integral part of College Football games, and it's possible that when the season starts again, the RAW commentator might move away from WWE for the same.

In this scenario, Corey Graves could be the one to replace Pat McAfee on the RAW commentary team and make his return to television in his original role. This could be a great way to revive the career of the 40-year-old star.

#2. A three-man booth on WWE SmackDown

As of now, the SmackDown commentary team includes Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore. This duo has been working as part of the new team on the booth. Meanwhile, after Corey Graves' outburst, it's possible that WWE could add him to the commentary booth, making it a three-man team.

This move would shift the former 24/7 Champion to the blue brand commentary team and potentially elevate his current status within the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Corey Graves might return to NXT after the situation cools down

Expand Tweet

The situation with Corey Graves is currently a hot topic among fans, but it's possible that he will return to NXT after the situation cools down. Following his comeback, he could resume his role as part of the NXT commentary team.

If Graves returns now, his situation could become a major conversation topic among fans. Therefore, Triple H might wait until the situation settles before bringing him back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback