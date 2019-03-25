5 things Dean Ambrose could do once his WWE contract expires

Ambrose is due to leave WWE after WrestleMania 35, after seven years with the company.

On January 29, WWE did something that's never been seen before by the company.

After months of speculation, the company openly admitted that former WWE World Champion Dean Ambrose, would not be renewing his contract, and is due to leave the Sports Entertainment juggernaut after WrestleMania 35.

The company has never been this open before about a Superstar leaving, never mind one of their top talents.

But with Ambrose leaving, speculation has been running wild, on what the Lunatic Fringe will do next in his incredible wrestling career that began in 2004.

Here are five things Dean Ambrose could do, when his contract with the WWE comes to an end.

#5 Sign a new contract

The Lunatic Fringe captured the WWE World Title at Money in the Bank 2016.

This may seem a tad obvious, but there is still the possibility of Dean Ambrose returning to WWE once his contract expires.

This is no doubt what the company is hoping for, as the Lunatic Fringe has certainly been a huge star since his debut on the main roster just over six years ago.

A triple crown champion, Ambrose's star has, ironically, only become bigger since the company announced his departure, and if he doesn't sign, he would easily be one of the hottest free agents in a period of wrestling where there's more competition for WWE than ever before.

If the WWE do re-sign him though, the contract will certainly have to be something special.

A lack of creative control reportedly caused Ambrose to not re-sign, so that will be a big thing the company will have to change if they hope to retain one of their most unique and popular Superstars in recent years.

