5 Things Drew McIntyre could do at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

Will we see Drew McIntyre at Super ShowDown?

Drew McIntyre is currently the man in the spotlight, having won the men's Royal Rumble match this year. After winning his first Royal Rumble match, The Scottish Psychopath made an emphatic statement. Besides winning the match, McIntyre also eliminated Brock Lesnar, which has already planted a seed for the rivalry.

On the RAW after Royal Rumble, McIntyre announced the world champion he wants to challenge at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Following the intense stare down at Royal Rumble, it was hinted that McIntyre could go for the WWE Championship. McIntyre chose Brock Lesnar and the two men will go in a war at WrestleMania 36.

WrestleMania is still two months away, and two pay-per-views will take place in this time frame, with Super ShowDown being the next big show. After winning a triple threat match on RAW, Ricochet will take on Lesnar in Saudi Arabia. However, the question remains what could Lesnar's WrestleMania opponent do at Super ShowDown.

In this article, we take a look at five things Drew McIntyre could do at Super ShowDown.

#5 McIntyre wins the Battle Royal match

Battle Royal matches are common in Saudi Arabia shows. For instance, Super ShowDown in 2019 had a massive 51-Man Battle Royal match, which was won by local boy Mansoor. Similarly, Crown Jewel also had a 20-Man Battle Royal match to decide the number one contender for the US Championship.

Although a Battle Royal match is yet to be announced by the company, it is feasible, considering the past events in Saudi Arabia. However, the winner of the Battle Royal match doesn't get any title shot as a reward. If a Battle Royal match takes place at Super ShowDown, Drew McIntyre could become part of it. Having won the Royal Rumble match this year, McIntyre will be the ultimate favorite to do it again at Super ShowDown.

