5 Things every WWE fan needs to know about Tyson Fury

Will we see Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman in WWE?

One of the most surprising moments from the premiere episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX came when Tyson Fury got involved in an altercation with Braun Strowman at ringside.

Throughout the show, WWE’s cameras showed various celebrities and Hall of Famers in the front row at STAPLES Center, including Fury and his wife, Paris.

It looked as though the heavyweight boxer was simply there to enjoy the show with his family. However, it soon emerged that he was going to become one of the biggest talking points from the episode after he had a staredown with Strowman during an eight-man tag team match.

Strowman then launched Dolph Ziggler into Fury, knocking him back into his seat, and “The Gypsy King” had to be held back by security after he hopped over the barricade.

It has now been announced that Fury – one of the best trash-talkers in the sporting world – will appear on the October 7 episode of RAW with an open mic, which certainly seems to suggest that this SmackDown segment could eventually lead to a match.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five things that every WWE fan needs to know about Fury.

#5 Tyson Fury is Big Cass’ biggest inspiration

Big Cass has openly discussed his problems with alcohol and mental health since he was released by WWE in June 2018.

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin earlier this year, the 7-footer revealed that Tyson Fury is his biggest inspiration and he “would probably be dead” if he did not have the boxer as a role model in his life.

In November 2015, Fury lost motivation for boxing after defeating Wladimir Klitschko and he allowed his weight to balloon up to 400lbs (he weighed 245lbs in his most recent fight in September 2019).

It appeared as though the Brit would never box again, but he made a remarkable comeback in 2018 and ended the year by fighting Deontay Wilder in a controversial draw at STAPLES Center, which happens to be where SmackDown took place.

Last month, Cass suffered a setback in his recovery when he got involved in backstage altercations with Pat Buck, Joey Janela and other wrestlers at a WrestlePro show.

In a statement following the incident, the former WWE Superstar once again cited Fury as a motivation in his life.

"When & if I reemerge as a public figure it will be in good faith and I hope to inspire those who struggle with the same mental health issues I do to seek the help they need. If Tyson Fury can do it….so can I."

