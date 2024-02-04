5 things to expect from WWE in 2024

WWE has undergone a tremendous amount of change in recent months. The old regime is gone, and the new creative team led by Triple H intends to take the WWE to exciting new heights.

Make no mistake. There will be change. And quite frankly, that's a good thing. Stagnation is standing still, which is close to death. WWE is thriving and all indications are that it should continue to thrive through 2024.

So, what can fans expect from this exciting new era? Keep reading to find out!

#1: The WWE will push smaller wrestlers

Ricochet crashes down on Dirty Dom Misterio on WWE RAW

For most of the WWE's existence, one mantra has remained true: The bigger wrestlers are more likely to be at the top of the card and wear gold around their waists.

There have been exceptions, of course. Daniel Bryan and CM Punk are not terribly large men. However, they have largely been the exceptions to the rule.

Expect that to change, as it's no secret that Triple H seemingly has a soft spot for several 'undersized' wrestlers like Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa, and Ricochet.

2024 could be the year that WWE stops judging a performer by their weight.

#2: The WWE will no longer have a glass ceiling for foreign-born superstars

Shinsuke Nakamura could see his stock rise in 2024

Anyone who has watched WWE knows that if English isn't your first language, you might have a hard time getting pushed.

Superstars like Shinsuke Nakamura have repeatedly bounced off of this linguistic 'glass ceiling.' Despite tremendous heat and popularity with the WWE Universe, Nakamura is yet to be the standard bearer for WWE.

That could very well change in 2024. Triple H knows that some wrestlers do their best talking in the ring, rather than on the microphone. The glass ceiling is possibly about to be shattered.

#3: The WWE will use CM Punk sparingly after he returns from injury

CM Punk and Shawn Michaels

WWE was tickled pink when they re-acquired the services of the Best in the World.

However, Punk is turning 46 this year, and he has suffered numerous injuries over the year, which have postponed and nearly ended his career.

Therefore, while CM Punk will likely be a part of many broadcasts, don't expect to see him climb into the ring with his gear on a regular basis. CM Punk will be protected and used only when the WWE really needs him, both to protect his health and to keep his appearances special.

#4: The WWE could see a sustained push for Otis

Back when Triple H was in charge of WWE NXT, Otis was one of the most popular performers as one half of Heavy Machinery.

When Otis made his jump to the main roster, the WWE Universe held their collective breath. Would the powers that be allow Otis to truly shine?

The answer has been a tepid 'maybe' so far, but now that Triple H is possibly fully in charge of creative, Otis might finally get his time under the sun as a no-question asked main eventer.

#5: The WWE will give more credence to the tag team division

Damian Priest prepares to smash Jey Uso in a tag team match on WWE RAW

Tag teams have always been a popular wrestling attraction in the WWE. However, many fans have been frustrated about the lack of prestige afforded to the tag team division.

At best, it's treated as a midcard attraction. At worst, the tag team division is a mere afterthought or tool to get over single competitors.

Expect to see the WWE give the tag team division the attention and development it truly deserves in 2024. With the cropping up of multiple new factions, it's easy to see the tag team division flourishing in the coming year.

