Triple H to sign 36-year-old free agent to WWE in 2024? 5 signs it will happen

Nothing sets the world of professional wrestling abuzz like the imminent arrival of a new free agent. As of February 1, 2024, a megaton of a free agent will be set loose on the wrestling world, which is exciting enough on its own. Now factor in the added excitement that this particular free agent is also a highly decorated veteran, respected by his peers and fandom alike.

If you need more sizzle on the steak, this imminent free agent is also credited with the current critical choice of best pro wrestling match – of all time. Who is this major power player, this performer who has everyone's excitment mounting to hitherto unseen levels since the Monday Night Wars?

His name is The Rainmaker, Kazuchika Okada. Here are five signs this massive superstar could be headed to WWE:

#1 WWE has reportedly expressed interest in signing him

Okada will be a free agent in 2024.

Reports are already circulating that WWE is in the market to recruit The Rainmaker to their roster.

Dave Meltzer is behind the reports, and Stamford-based promotion's recent acquisition by TKO means they have plenty of cash to throw at the Rainmaker's feet. Triple H was instrumental in getting Shinsuke Nakamura into the promotion, and now he has the wherewithal to get Okada under contract.

And, speaking of Nakamura...

#2 Shinsuke Nakamura and The Rainmaker are friends

The King of Strong Style

Both men consider pro wrestling to be an art form, one to which they sacrifice their bodies and lives on a nightly basis. Nakamura's influence could be a sign that Okada is heading to the Stamford-based promotion.

On January 6, 2023, Okada tweeted a photo of himself and Nakamura on X, formerly Twitter. It should be worth noting that Nakamura is the only man to ever force The Rainmaker to tap out since he adopted the gimmick, which could spell a potential rematch in their future.

#3 The Rainmaker wants a dream match with an electrifying former WWE Champion

Okada smells what the Rock is cooking.

Back in 2018, we reported that Kazuchika Okada wanted a dream match with none other than the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, The Rock.

There is no indication that Okada's desire to face the Hollywood Head Honcho in a dream bout has changed. Let's face facts: it's a lot more likely that such a dream match would happen in a WWE ring.

A match with The Rock could be the bait that entices The Rainmaker to sign with WWE once he becomes a free agent.

#4 WWE would be a breath of fresh air creatively

The Rainmaker has performed "Strong Style" matches for many years now. As a free agent, he might be ready to evolve his character and career in new directions.

If Okada were to go to other American-based wrestling companies, he would be thrown into the same environment he's stagnated in of late. A place where in-ring action is paramount, and the storylines and drama are almost an afterthought.

WWE would offer Okada a chance to expand his repertoire and media imprint beyond being a great pro wrestler.

#5 Kazuchika Okada is perfect for sports entertainment

Okada has a great look in addition to being a great athlete.

Let's face it: Okada has the complete package to thrive in WWE's multi-media environment.

The Rainmaker has the aplomb of a legend about him, that undefinable X-factor that makes fans want to care about him. He's also handsome, in peak physical condition, and knows how to cloak himself in finery, both regal and ostentatious at the same time.

He would adapt well to WWE, another sign that he could be coming to a RAW or SmackDown ring near you as we move into the new year.

