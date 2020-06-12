5 Things fans forgot from WWE Backlash 2018

With WWE Backlash 2020 on the horizon, we will take a moment to remind you of what happened during the previous edition of the event.

Many Superstars who will be competing at this year's event took center stage two years ago too.

Do you remember these scenes from WWE Backlash 2018?

WWE Backlash was created in April 1999 as an annual pay-per-view event for WWE. The PPV was held annually until 2009, after which the company stopped producing the Backlash event. However, the PPV came back to life in 2016 as a SmackDown exclusive PPV.

This year, Backlash will host matches from both the RAW and SmackDown brands as the company will look to entertain the fans watching from home once again. To make things more interesting, the company is booking some big grudge matches and Championship matches for the event.

Backlash was a great show in 2018, but the event was replaced by Stomping Grounds last year. Most of WWE’s biggest names competed during the event and many of WWE’s top titles including the RAW Women’s Championship, the United States and Intercontinental Championships, and the WWE Championships were defended at Backlash 2018.

While some of you will remember what went down at the previous Backlash, most would like a recap of what happened at the event just before the 2020 edition of the event kicks of.

In this article, we will look at 5 things fans probably forgot about the last Backlash event.

#5 Ruby Riott defeated Bayley on the pre-show

There was a time when The Riott Squad was seen as one of the better heel factions in WWE. Sadly, female factions have gone extinct in WWE now and there is a big void that the company can fill in by adding an all-female faction.

At WWE Backlash, the pre-show had a match between the leader of The Riott Squad, Ruby Riott, and then babyface, Bayley. Riott came out with her teammates Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan for the match.

While Bayley tried her best to overcome the heel, Riott managed to put her away with the Riott Kick after some distraction from Morgan and Logan. Today, Liv is trying to gain back some momentum on RAW while Logan has been released by the company.

WWE Backlash 2020 could see a big match from Bayley

Riott, on the other hand, suffered an injury and is back on RAW but has failed to get any good bookings till now.

Bayley is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion and one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. She will defend her WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Sasha Banks against The IIconics and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross at this year's Backlash. While Bayley has gone on to win two belts, Riott is suffering from some ordinary bookings that isn't helping her cause.

