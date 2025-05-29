5 Things fans hate about WWE today

WWE has been thriving with strong ticket sales, media buzz, and stacked rosters, making headlines all around the globe with its success. However, not everything that the company does sits well with the fans.

While the product has improved in many ways lately, several creative and production choices have been an issue for hardcore wrestling fans, which they have often addressed on social media. Whether it’s the company's traditions or shifts in presentation, these elements have seen some massive changes lately.

Many fans have expressed their dislike of the practices and called the company out on social media. Here are some of the most common things fans dislike about WWE today.

#5. 5-Match PLE rule

WWE’s shift toward shorter Premium Live Events has received a cold reaction from some fans. While this helps keep the pacing tight, a maximum of five matches at a major event leaves several deserving stars backstage. Fans have often complained that feuds built over weeks usually don’t get proper payoff due to the short match count on premium live events.

The format also makes the events feel less unique and important compared to a regular RAW or SmackDown show, with the importance of the premium live events declining. While this model favors quality over quantity, many believe it’s hurting the depth of the roster and limiting opportunities for rising talent.

#4. Sponsors on the ring canvas

The addition of sponsor logos on the ring canvas has drawn a lot of criticism over the past few months. While sponsorships are a vital revenue stream for the company, Vince McMahon was of the belief that the mat is sacred, which is the reason he never allowed sponsorships on the squared circle.

The canvas once represented a battleground, which was never built to get the eyes of the fans off the action. Now, logos like Prime or Slim Jim during matches are disrupting the environment of the ring and reminding viewers of WWE's corporate ties.

#3. No heel commentator

WWE commentary once thrived on the dynamic between play-by-play voices and classic heel analysts like Jerry Lawler, Paul Heyman, or JBL. However, the dynamic is no longer featured by the company. Every commentator is focused on action and possibilities without commenting much about the characters of the stars.

A strong heel voice used to add personality to the call. Without that, the commentary often lacks spark or excitement. Fans miss the days when announcers would argue over cheating or underhanded behavior, which was briefly seen during the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

#2. Breaking kayfabe

Kayfabe used to be sacred and has proved to be a reason for some of the biggest controversies in the industry. But in today’s WWE, it’s constantly broken through social media, documentaries, and even in-ring promos. Superstars are openly referencing creative decisions, real-life relationships, and backstage politics.

While some appreciate the realism, many fans feel it is ruining the legacy of the company. Breaking kayfabe is something that has been featured in the Triple H era, and fans have often criticized it on the internet.

#1. More celebrity involvement in WWE

While stars like Logan Paul have delivered impressive performances over the past couple of years, WWE’s growing reliance on celebrities hasn’t sat well with many fans. Celebrity matches often take priority over full-time talent, stealing premium TV time and spotlight at major PLEs.

This trend has proved to be a major hit on long-term storytelling and can slow the momentum of deserving superstars. Occasional guest spots have always been part of WWE, but the modern frequency feels excessive. While the company’s success has been reaching new heights every month, fans will have to wait and see if the promotion corrects any of these issues.

