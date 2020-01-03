5 Things from 2019 WWE that you may have already forgotten about

Remember this?

2019 was a pretty weird year for WWE. It was not excellent, but there were some great moments scattered throughout, particularly around the 'Big Four' pay-per-views. The company saw some tough times after WrestleMania, before ultimately recovering in time for SummerSlam.

However, WWE's main roster product has seemed a little stale at times. This was a problem during dead months like June, September, and December, as viewership reached a couple of really low points. But another year has passed and with that came some wonderful memories.

Who could forget the night that Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston were both crowned World Champions at WrestleMania or the Fiend's stunning debut match against Finn Balor? Countless memorable matches and moments took place on RAW, SmackDown, and pay-per-view.

But not everything in the year will remain a fond memory. There were also many moments in 2019 that do not exactly jump into mind. Here are five such instances that happened in 2019 that you may have already forgotten. How many of these did you remember?

#5. Dean Ambrose and Nia Jax

This was certainly interesting.

Right now, Jon Moxley is one of the hottest wrestlers in the entire business, but one year ago his momentum was at an all-time low. The former Dean Ambrose was the victim of a botched heel turn.

On the RAW after Royal Rumble, a promo of his was interrupted by Nia Jax, who had tangled with the likes of Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton in the Men's Rumble Match just one night prior. Jax proceeded to toss Ambrose out of the ring.

It was eventually common knowledge that Ambrose was leaving WWE, but an inter-gender match between he and Nia Jax had reportedly been booked for a live event. It certainly would have been an interesting prospect, but the match ended up getting pulled and Ambrose eventually left for AEW.

