5 WWE Superstars who started and ended 2019 as champions

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

New year, same champion.

Over the past year, there has not been much of a change in WWE. Its surroundings have upgraded massively, with the birth of All Elite Wrestling and the improving landscape of the wrestling industry.

As we entered into a new year, and a new decade, things seem pretty much the same. The product is fine, but not overly spectacular. There are some differences like Becky Lynch going from chaser to champion among a few others.

However, the majority of WWE is pretty much the same as it was one year ago. This includes some of the champions, both on the main roster and NXT. While they entered last year with gold and quickly lost it in 2019, these five Superstars respectively regrouped and earned a title later in the year, a different one in most cases.

They have now entered the 2020s as champions in WWE, as they did one year ago. Here are five WWE Superstars who started and ended 2019 with a title.

#5. Kyle O'Reilly

NXT's tag team king.

Ever since he debuted at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 3, Kyle O'Reilly has entered every new year as one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions. Last year, he held the titles with Roderick Strong before losing them in January to The War Raiders. As part of Undisputed Era's quest for every championship, O'Reilly found his way back to the top of the NXT Tag Team Division.

After months of coming up short, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish finally regained the NXT Tag Team Titles from The Street Profits a few weeks before NXT debuted on USA. They are still champions to this day. This victory has made O'Reilly a 3-time NXT Tag Team Champion, the most decorated tag champ in the history of the Black and Yellow Brand.

1 / 5 NEXT