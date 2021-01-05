5 Things Goldberg still hasn't done in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made his big return to the company on tonight's RAW Legends Night and confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre following his Championship win over Keith Lee. Goldberg has challenged Drew McIntyre to a WWE title match at the 2021 Royal Rumble event, in what will be their very first encounter in the squared circle.

Goldberg's WWE return, as always, has resulted in quite a mixed response from the WWE Universe on social media, with many taking shots at the company for bringing him back again instead of pushing current Superstars. Goldberg has achieved several major feats in his WWE career, over his multiple stints in the company. There are still a bunch of things that the former WCW World Champion hasn't achieved in WWE. Let's discuss five things Goldberg hasn't done in WWE yet.

#5 Goldberg has never donned a full-fledged heel character

Goldberg with his son

Goldberg made his way to WWE around two years after WCW's ship sank, and immediately attacked The Rock in his RAW debut. Goldberg was a WWE mainstay for the next one year and was a traditional babyface for the entirety of his run. Goldberg feuded with some of WWE's top heels at the time, including Triple H, Chris Jericho, and Brock Lesnar. Goldberg's outing against Lesnar at WrestleMania 20 was his final one, and he wouldn't be seen on WWE TV again for the next 12 years.

One wonders how Goldberg would have worked as a mega heel in WWE

Goldberg made his return to WWE in late 2016, to resume his feud with Lesnar, who was a heel. He had a month-long program with Lesnar, which ended with The Beast finally pinning Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. Goldberg returned in 2019 for a dream match against The Undertaker, at WWE Super ShowDown.This was one of those rare occasions when two big babyfaces faced each other in the ring.

He later faced Dolph Ziggler, The Fiend, and Braun Strowman, and although Goldberg was booed by fans on occasions, he was never portrayed as a full-fledged heel at any point in his WWE career. Goldberg, even though being one of the most intimidating figures in all of sports entertainment, has always worked better as a babyface, and WWE made sure to steer clear of experimenting with a big heel run for the Hall of Famer.