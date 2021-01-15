5 things that could happen if Adam Pearce defeats Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Universal Champion 

What happens if Adam Pearce defeats Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Universal Champion at the Royal Rumble?

We shall detail 5 possible scenarios in this article and we want you to sound off with a few possibilities of your own in the comments section below. Yes, it is outside the realm of possibility that Adam Pearce will defeat Roman Reigns, the biggest star in WWE at this point in time, but stranger things have happened in the world of WWE.

Let it just be noted that there is a report doing the rounds right now that states that Adam Pearce may be replaced in the WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns is most likely to clash with someone like Kevin Owens, per this rumor.

But if Adam Pearce does stay on, and becomes the new WWE Universal Champion, here is what could potentially happen.

#5 Roman Reigns could potentially become the WWE Universal Champion again after defeating Adam Pearce the following week

Congrats suit. Enjoy your quick trip to the Island of Relevancy.



But remember this...



You’re only safe when I allow you to be. #RoyalRumble#MatchMaker https://t.co/EDYMRJpaBr — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 9, 2021

It is probably safe to say that one of the scenarios could involve Roman Reigns regaining his title the following week. This time it will be an incensed Roman Reigns who destroys Adam Pearce, becoming not just the WWE Universal Champion but the most despised heel in the history of the company, in the process of doing so. Adam Pearce is just the transitional WWE Universal Champion who helps facilitate this process.

I never wait in line.

I am the attraction and I choose who’s next.

And that’s Kevin Owens. #WWETLC#IslandOfRelevancy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2020

Roman Reigns, all said and done, still seems like a very cool dude, and hating him may not be something that comes naturally to the WWE Universe.

However, the heinous sight of him destroying an authority figure may be what breaks the camel's back. The floodgates of hate will open shortly thereafter.