5 Things that could happen after Bray Wyatt lost his Universal Championship at WWE Payback 

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's second Universal Championship reign came to an abrupt end at WWE Payback, just a week after he won it at SummerSlam. Right after Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman to become the new Universal Champion, Roman Reigns made his thunderous return and laid down both men, thus setting up a massive No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match at Payback.

The ending of the match at Payback saw Roman Reigns turn into a full-blown heel. He went on to spear Braun Strowman to become the new Universal Champion. As much as fans are excited to see this new version of the Big Dog, a genuine question is - what does this mean for Bray Wyatt going forward?

Let's take a look at five interesting things that could happen after Bray Wyatt lost his Universal Championship at WWE Payback. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the title change at the PPV.

#5 Alexa Bliss joins hands with Bray Wyatt

One of the most exciting things on the Blue brand right now is the twister character of former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. Ever since her cameo as Sister Abigail during the Wyatt Swamp Fight, she has been involved around Bray Wyatt one or the other way.

This past week on SmackDown, Alexa Bliss revealed her new look, with many even comparing her attire with that of Abby the Witch from the Firefly Fun House. Even during the Universal Championship match at WWE Payback, Alexa Bliss was seen backstage observing The Fiend keenly.

The story with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt is far from over and with Wyatt no longer the Universal Champion, we might see this angle take the front seat. All signs are pointing towards Alexa Bliss joining Bray Wyatt in the near future.