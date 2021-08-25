5 Things that could happen if Brock Lesnar defeats Roman Reigns to become the new Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE last Saturday at SummerSlam 2021 after Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against John Cena in the main event.

Lesnar's return led to a massive pop from the fans in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium, proof of how much they have missed The Beast Incarnate for over a year. He last appeared at WrestleMania 36, where he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of Night Two.

What was your reaction to seeing Brock Lesnar return and squaring up with Roman Reigns? 🤯#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ObOIJStHof — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 22, 2021

After the explosive ending of SummerSlam 2021, we are now headed towards a feud between arch-rivals Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The question now is - can Lesnar be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief? And what if he does?

Let's take a look at five things that could happen if Lesnar defeats Reigns to become the new Universal Champion. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Paul Heyman betrays Roman Reigns and goes back to being Brock Lesnar's advocate

The most interesting aspect of the upcoming feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns is Paul Heyman and his dilemma. The former advocate of Lesnar, Heyman has aligned himself with Reigns as his "Special Counsel" since last year. Fans have since been wondering as to what would he do if he had to choose between the two superstars.

We might see him in a massive dilemma over the new few weeks or months. However, if Brock Lesnar ends up dethroning Roman Reigns as the new Universal Champion, it could lead to Heyman deciding to go back to Lesnar and betray Reigns.

This completely fits with the entire Paul Heyman character, as he would choose whoever is the winner of this heavyweight clash. WWE could maybe throw in a major swerve in the end, with Lesnar refusing to take Heyman back and instead destroying him with an F5. Imagine the pop that it would get!

