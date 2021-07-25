5 Things that could happen if Goldberg defeats Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made his grand return last week on Monday Night RAW. The return took place after WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Keith Lee. In his typical style, Goldberg confronted Lashley before telling him "I'm next."

The challenge has been laid down and we are definitely headed towards a Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg match for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2021. The correct choice for the outcome of this match is to let Lashley get a big win and retain his title.

However, with Goldberg, one can never be too sure. He has returned and won world titles from top stars on more than one occasion in the last few years and could do the same once again.

Let's take a look at five things that could happen if Goldberg defeats Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Champion. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on Goldberg returning and challenging for the WWE title.

#5. Massive fan outrage at Goldberg getting another world title reign

53 years old. I get that nostalgia sells, but if WWE don't start building stars now then in twenty years time they won't have any nostalgia left to sell. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/0aSqeuOj1p — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) February 27, 2020

Even at the age of 54, no one can deny that Goldberg is still a huge draw for WWE. However, WWE's constant booking of Goldberg returning and getting world title shots isn't going well with the fans.

There is already a lot of backlash for Goldberg taking away the spot of someone else and challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. If WWE goes all the way and Lashley drops the WWE title to him, it could result in massive fan outrage.

Last year, we saw Goldberg become the first WWE Superstar to pin The Fiend Bray Wyatt clean and win the Universal Championship from him. Many consider it to be one of the worst decisions WWE has ever made and that it completely destroyed the aura and momentum of The Fiend. The WWE Universe is hoping that something similar doesn't happen to Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2021.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham