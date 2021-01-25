5 things that could happen when Goldberg and Drew McIntyre come face to face on WWE RAW

On RAW Legends Night, Drew McIntyre and Goldberg met in the middle of the ring, and it was made clear that these two powerhouses would clash at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

To give us a teaser of what the match will be like, Goldberg will be on RAW this week, and so will the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, thankfully recovering after suffering from COVID-19 not long ago.

When Goldberg and Drew McIntyre meet in the ring this week on WWE RAW, a lot of explosive things could happen. Here are just five scenarios mentioned

#5 Drew McIntyre and Goldberg team up to take down The Miz and John Morrison

Oh God please no — Tribal Chief Trev Reigns (@TribalChiefTrev) January 19, 2021

Goldberg was advertised to return on last week's episode of RAW, but it turned out to be Gillberg who showed up in his place instead. Of course, the WWE Universe was outraged and entertained in equal measure with the act. One has to assume that Goldberg was not amused by what happened, and he will want a measure of retribution against The Miz and John Morrison.

I make my return on the last #WWERAW before the #RoyalRumble & @Goldberg will be in the house. All jokes aside, I defend my title against one of the most destructive forces in wrestling history & a man who doesn’t get paid by the hour. See you tomorrow, Billy pic.twitter.com/CjdULRGvXs — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 24, 2021

In a sense, it would be a cool moment for fans to see Drew McIntyre and Goldberg team up if this is the route that WWE wants to take this week. The Miz could eat a Claymore kick while John Morrison is the victim of a spear. Before the two gladiators face each other at the 2021 Royal Rumble, they could share a moment where they stand side-by-side.

It would make sense because it makes both men look strong before they head into battle this coming weekend, against one another in what should be a truly titanic clash.